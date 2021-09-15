Skip to Content

Search on for Florida woman missing from cross-country trip

4:46 pm National news from the Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman who vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend is the subject of a nationwide search. Authorities on Wednesday said the boyfriend is a person of interest in the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, drove her van home to Florida alone Sept. 1 and isn’t cooperating with police. The couple had set out in July in their van on a trip west. Her family says Petito has not been heard from since late August. Police say she was last in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content