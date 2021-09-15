Rhinelander Paper Mill idling one machine, number of workers impacted remains unknown

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Over the next few months, parts of the Ahlstrom Munksjo Paper Mill in Rhinelander will be going idle.

Officials say it's to help make the plant more efficient, but for employees, the future is still uncertain.

The Mill made the announcement on Tuesday to idle one of their paper machines.

They say the move allows them to remain competitive in the paper industry. But for the employees at that plant the future is still unknown.

"We are going to be continuing to go through this process truly through next summer, 2022. So and throughout that time we will be assessing current open positions in the plant, as new positions become open, and also just upcoming retirements, natural retirements that we have occurring," said Addie Teeters, Head of Marketing Communications & Public Affairs, Ahlstrom Munksjo.

The mill currently employs around 500 workers. The machine has already begun the idling process, but it won't take effect officially until December.

Other parts of the facility tied to it will also go idle --but not until July of next year.

Until the idling actually happens, officials say they can't know for sure the number of workers that will be impacted.