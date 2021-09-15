Pacelli’s Cashin & company takes athlete of the week title

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A position group like Pacelli's deserves a catchy name. Brycen Cashin, the Cardinals running back had yet another breakout game last friday against Assumption. The senior already has 13 touchdown's this season, but he hasn't done it alone.

"I dont think i'm anything special I mean I got good offensive line, I couldn't run all the way to the end zone if I didn't have people blocking for me," said Cashin.

The Cardinals offensive line wasn't built overnight, but it's stronger than ever. The group has combined for 6 sacks, 7 tackles for a loss and held defenses back long enough for cashin to run for 705 yards through their first two games.

"There's film out there of my plays and our touchdown and there's people blocking all the way to the end zone so I couldn't do it without them," Cashin continued.

But lineman need love too, despite right tackle Nick Hemls being humble.

"It's fun working for cash and Nick Schreider and making holes, and we don't get the most recognition but it is fun to block people," said Helms.

Cashin can be seen rushing back to give ups to his guys on the line after almost every end zone visit, and they say the view from the line is pretty sweet too.

Helms said, "It feels good to just know we did our job and seeing them do the play right, its sstisfying watching them run into the end zone."