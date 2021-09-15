Oneida County Sheriff and school district team up to teach hunter safety course

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- With different hunting season just weeks or even days away, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Rhinelander schools to teach younger hunters an important safety lesson.

For some kids and teenagers, this season of hunting is going to be their first.

Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies will be holding a six day course to make sure all of the basics are covered for new hunters.

"We go through different ways to ask land owners for their permission to hunt, how to handle the firearms, what to do when you shoot that animal, how to harvest that animal, and going about the proper ways of making sure that it's registered," said Michael Barron, Deputy Sheriff, Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

Pre-registration is required and limited spots are available. The course costs $10.

It begins October 4th and all classes will take place at the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

You can apply for the course here.