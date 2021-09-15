Nice weather to be outdoors into early next week

High pressure over our area will continue to provide tranquil and pleasant weather Wednesday night. Get ready for some warmer weather over the night 5 or 6 days! Lows Wednesday night should reach the mid 40s to the low 50s, not quite as cool as last night in most areas. Winds will be from the south to southeast around 5 mph.

Thursday should be partly sunny and quite breezy. Highs should climb to upper 70s to around 80 degrees with south winds of 12 to 25 mph. A front sliding in from the northwest is likely to bring severe thunderstorms to Minnesota later Thursday. Out ahead of that a few spotty light showers could work into northwest and northern Wisconsin in the morning. However, most of our viewing area will have a higher chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night into early Friday as the cold front gets near us. A few spotty showers are possible yet Friday, especially in the south and east part of the area. Otherwise some breaks of sunshine should allow the temperatures to range from near 60 in the early morning to the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Saturday looks pretty nice with partly cloudy skies and mild highs around 77 degrees. Gusty south to southwest winds Sunday and Monday will transport in unseasonably warm and humid air. Highs could reach the middle 80s! Even the lows will be balmy, staying in the low 60s Saturday night and Sunday night. We should have a mix of sun and clouds Sunday and Monday.

The next cold front is projected to move in Tuesday afternoon providing a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be quite muggy with highs around 80 on Tuesday. A few spotty light showers may linger for Wednesday the 22nd. It will also be breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s for the most part. It probably will stay on the cooler side at least for a few days late next week.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 15-September 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1939 - The temperature at Detroit MI soared to 100 degrees to establish a record for September. (The Weather Channel)

1982 - A snowstorm over Wyoming produced 16.9 inches at Lander to establish a 24 hour record for September for that location. (13th-15th) (The Weather Channel)