Mostly dry weather on the way

Get ready for some nice weather and a warm-up for the next few days. There is only one day in the near-term outlook that has a significant chance of rain.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: 74 Wind: West 5-10

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy.

Low: 54 Wind: South 5-10

Thursday: A small chance of showers far north early, otherwise partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer.

High: 79 Wind: South 15-25

There might be some scattered fog in a few spots early today, otherwise, you can expect a lot of sunshine and warm conditions than yesterday. High temps will top out in the low to mid 70s and winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

A warm front moving through our area tomorrow will produce a small chance of showers or storms in the far north (north of Highway 8), early in the day, otherwise, it looks like nice weather again. High temps on Thursday will reach the upper 70s. It will also be a breezy day with winds out of the south at 15 to 25 mph.

A cold front moving in from the northwest will increase our chance of rain and a few storms to 50 percent on Thursday night. A bit of that rain will linger into Friday as well. With more clouds, Friday will be cooler again. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

At this point, the weekend is looking good for outdoor activities. We should have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s on Saturday and mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s on Sunday. Conditions will also turn breezy again with the humidity increasing a bit on Sunday.

The Summer-like weather will continue on Monday with partly cloudy skies highs in the 80s. The weather will remain quite humid on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. Late Tuesday, a strong low pressure system will approach from the west and bring a chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 15 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1939 - The temperature at Detroit MI soared to 100 degrees to establish a record for September. (The Weather Channel)