Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Head stone theft
Town of McMillan, Wis (WAOW)-- Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers needs your help.
They are investigating the theft of a headstone.
It happened at McMillan Memorial Garden Cemetery in late August.
"The headstone is a four foot tall with a stainless steel cross," Deputy Samuel Wellhoefer says.
Investigators say it has a value of about $900.
It weighs 600 pounds so more than one person is likely involved.
If you have any information about the crime please contact Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers.
Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
Type: Submit a tip on-line at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org
Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.