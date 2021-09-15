Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Head stone theft

Town of McMillan, Wis (WAOW)-- Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers needs your help.

They are investigating the theft of a headstone.

It happened at McMillan Memorial Garden Cemetery in late August.

"The headstone is a four foot tall with a stainless steel cross," Deputy Samuel Wellhoefer says.

Investigators say it has a value of about $900.

It weighs 600 pounds so more than one person is likely involved.

If you have any information about the crime please contact Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers.

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.