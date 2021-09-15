Man sentenced in Sweden for corporate espionage for Russia

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish court has sentenced a 47-year-old man to three years in prison for spying for Russia by handing over confidential information on the Swedish truck and bus maker Scania to a Russian diplomat in return for money several years. The man, identified as Kristian Dimitrievski, had been charged with delivering sensitive corporate information to his handlers about Scania but also about the Chinese-owned Swedish car manufacturer Volvo Cars. The Goteborg District Court acquitted him of that latter charge in its verdict on Wednesday. Dimitrievski, a civil engineer who worked between 2016-2019 as a consultant first with Volvo Cars and later with Scania in Sweden’s second city of Goteborg, has denied the charges.