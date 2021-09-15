Leaders aim for more action out of closed-door climate talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans private climate talks with world leaders to try to spur hard-and-fast commitments to cut climate wrecking pollution globally. Friday’s session follows his livestreamed summit in April that saw dozens of leaders make earnest public promises to fight climate change. Friday’s session will be virtual, like April’s White House climate summit. A senior administration official described Friday’s session as a chance for international leaders to talk over specific commitments to cut emissions and to help finance emissions cuts by less wealthy countries. It comes before next week’s meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, where climate efforts are expected to be in a spotlight.