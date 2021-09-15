Indiana woman who strangled stepdaughter gets life sentence

MARION, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman convicted last month in the 2019 strangulation death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Amanda Carmack, of Gas City, was sentenced on Wednesday. She was arrested days after the body of Skylea Carmack was found stashed in plastic trash bags in a shed behind the family home. Under questioning by police, Carmack admitted she strangled the girl. A jury convicted her last month on murder, strangulation, neglect and battery charges.