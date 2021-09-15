Hershey announces holiday flavors

HERSHEY, PA (CNN) – Summer is winding down and the Hershey Company is preparing for winter.

It’s unveiling a new lineup of holiday chocolates.

Much like the Grinch’s heart, appetites might grow three sizes at the sight of this packaging for milk chocolate kisses. That treat will also come in a sugar cookie flavor and so will Hershey bars.

Reese’s is getting a holiday makeover for the first time with peanut brittle-flavored cups.

Kit Kats will have some extra snap with a gingerbread cookie flavor.

And Whoppers and Peppermint Patties are getting snow-inspired themes.

Hershey said this is its largest holiday lineup ever.