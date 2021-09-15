Heavy police presence confirmed in Wausau for “ongoing investigation”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Police Department confirmed a heavy police presence in Marathon County Tuesday night but have not said the reason.

Witnesses reported more than a dozen squad cars speeding down Highway 29 and 153 near Grand Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Many News 9 viewers have reached out, asking about the incident. Wausau Police said this is part of an ongoing investigation but there is no threat to the public.

Authorities have not released any other information.

