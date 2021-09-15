Health department follows up after mold claims at Wausau restaurant

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Marathon County Health Department is releasing more details after a social media post from over the weekend claimed there was mold in the food.

The post said that a restaurant manager says was made by a former employee said that Erbert and Gerbert's had mold in their food.

Health inspectors did check the restaurant, and found one instance of mold, but nothing like what the Facebook post claimed.

In fact, it was just on instance of mold on refrigeration racks. They also found a few other minor violations, like dirty floors and unshielded light bulbs.

But they said there was nothing that rose to the level of the claims made in the online post.

Health inspectors will follow up to make sure the minor issues are cleaned up.

Officials also want to remind people that posting to social media is not a good way to make a health report.

Health inspectors ask that you call them directly, so they can gather details quickly and accurately.

If you're ever concerned about a restaurant's quality, contact your county health inspector. You can find that information on your county health department's website.