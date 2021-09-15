Haiti faces fresh instability as PM comes under scrutiny

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government is starting to crumble as Prime Minister Ariel Henry faces increased scrutiny from authorities investigating the president’s slaying, with one top official resigning as he accused Henry of obstructing justice in a sharply worded letter. Rénald Luberice, who served more than four years as secretary general of Haiti’s Council of Ministers, said Wednesday that he cannot remain under the direction of someone who is under suspicion and who “does not intend to cooperate with justice, seeking, on the contrary, by all means, to obstruct it.” A spokesman for Henry could not be immediately reached for comment.