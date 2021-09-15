Former Trump official working on Wisconsin election probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican attorney who worked in former President Donald Trump’s administration and who falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen in Wisconsin appears to have been hired to help with the taxpayer-funded investigation into how the election was run. Andrew Kloster was listed as the author of a letter signed by lead investigator Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, sent to county election clerks this week. Gableman and Kloster did not immediately return messages Tuesday or Wednesday asking about Kloster’s role in the investigation. Kloster has been outspoken about false claims that the election won by President Joe Biden had been stolen from Trump.