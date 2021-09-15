DHS: Unvaccinated people 11 times more likely to die of COVID-19

DHS: Unvaccinated people 11 times more likely to die of COVID-19Updated
Wisconsin (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released updated data Wednesday outlining COVID-19 data based on vaccinated, versus unvaccinated.
According to the data, those unvaccinated were four times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than those unvaccinated.
Data shows unvaccinated people were eight times as likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19, and 11 times as likely to die from it.
In August, the DHS reports:
Fully vaccinated:
- Cases: 360.7/100,000 people
- Hospitalizations: 11.5/100,000 people
- Deaths: 1.1/100,000 people
Not fully vaccinated:
- Cases: 1,413.7/100,000 people
- Hospitalizations: 98.5/100,000 people
- Deaths: 11.7/100,000 people
The DHS did show that there was in increase in August of vaccinated people testing positive of COVID-19.