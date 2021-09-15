Can kids be harmed wearing masks to protect against COVID?

Experts say there’s no scientific evidence showing that masks cause harm to kids’ health despite claims to the contrary on social media and elsewhere. The unfounded claims are circulating just as virus outbreaks are hitting many reopened U.S. schools, particularly those without mask mandates. Among the unfounded claims is that masks can cause unhealthful levels of carbon dioxide and can sicken kids if they become moist with germs. But experts say cleaning masks regularly keeps them safe and clean. And they note that there’s strong evidence that masking children in schools can reduce COVID-19 transmission to other children and adults.