Bulgaria to hold an early election after political deadlock

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s president has called a third parliamentary election this year that will be held on Nov. 14 after two previous votes failed to produce a government. Authorities said Wednesday that parliament will be dissolved and a new caretaker government will be appointed in the European Union nation of 7 million. Bulgaria held parliamentary polls in April and July but the the largest three parties failed to produce a working coalition government. A presidential election will also be held on Nov. 14 to save time and money. President Roumen Radev will be running for a second term. Political turmoil in Bulgaria is also taking place as the EU’s least-vaccinated nation struggles to contain rising coronavirus infections.