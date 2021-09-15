Break out the pink clothes; it’s Pink Week at UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Time to break out the pink because it's Pink Week at UW-Stevens Point.

The color pink usually symbolizes breast cancer awareness, but this week at UW-Stevens Point, pink is being used in the fight against all cancer types.

Fourth Avenue, now known as Pink Street, is where a variety of activities take place on Wednesday to raise money for various cancer-related causes.

The Pink Game has been held for numerous years at UWSP.

It's held in partnership with UW-Stevens Point and Team Schierl Companies, with the money being raised from the game staying in Central Wisconsin to help various cancer organizations, including research, patient advocate groups, and more.

UW-Stevens Point Athletic Director, Brad Duckworth, said the Pink Game is usually the highest attendance game, with 4,000 to 5,000 attendees compared to the average 2,000 to 3,000.

"The Pink Game is this coming Saturday at 2 o'clock at Goerke Field where UWSP will take on UW-Stout in the Pink game, they wear special jerseys," Mayor of the City of Stevens Point Mike Wiza said.

Duckworth said the Pink Game is basically the epitome of college athletics, and that while UW-Stout will come out to win, and UW-Stevens Point will do the same, the cause is much bigger.