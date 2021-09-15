Abbotsford woman begins prison time after plea deal

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WAOW) - An Abbotsford woman, one of three members of the same family arrested for alleged child abuse at a family-run daycare, has begun a three-year prison stay.

Naomi Konieczny agreed to plea no contest to several charges of neglecting a child in July.

She, along with her daughter and husband, were arrested in December of 2019 after police say they 'watched,' children by locking them in a room and force-feeding them cough syrup to sleep.

Naomi faced 25 charges, ranging from felonies to misdemeanors, though most were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

She will serve three years in prison, followed by another ten of extended supervision.