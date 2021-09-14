Woman accuses fertility doctor of secretly using own sperm

A woman is suing a New York fertility doctor for allegedly using his own sperm to impregnate her mother and then keeping the secret even after the woman, his biological daughter, became his patient. The 35-year-old Monroe County woman says she became suspicious of Dr. Morris Wortman of Rochester after discovering through home genetics testing that she has numerous half siblings. Follow-up testing confirmed her suspicions in May. By that time, the woman says Wortman, a gynecologist, had been treating her as a patient for nearly 10 years. Her lawsuit accuses Wortman of medical malpractice, battery and fraud. Wortman’s office said he was with patients Tuesday and unavailable for comment.