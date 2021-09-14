WI Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection & DOJ reach settlement with StubHub

(WAOW)-- It was announced Tuesday that the Wisconsin Department of Justice(DOJ) and the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection(DATCP) has reached a settlement with StubHub Inc. for the company's refusal to give refunds to people in Wisconsin who purchased tickets to concerts, sports, and other events that were canceled as a result of COVID-19.

In a statement DATCP says, "In March 2020, following the masscancellation of entertainment events, StubHub stopped honoring its refund guarantee and instead told its customers that they would receive account credits equal to 120% of their purchases to be used for future events and denied their requests for refunds."

DATCP says after an investigation by their Bureau Of Consumer Protection, the DOJ, and along with coordinated investigations with other participating sites StubHub reversed its decision in May of this year.

Customers that purchased tickets before the March 25, 2020 policy change and had their events canceled can received a full refund of the amount they paid for tickets, or they can choose to keep their account credits.

This settlement impacts more than 8,600 event-goers in Wisconsin that purchased tickets on StubHub under terms that were included in the FanProtect Guarantee.

“Wisconsinites shouldn’t have to pay the price when a company fails to live up to its promises,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “This resolution means that thousands of Wisconsinites will be able to get refunds for tickets they bought for events that ended up being canceled due to the pandemic.”

Those that purchased tickets and have not yet been contacted by StubHub and believe they should received a refund can contact the company at (800)-788-2482 or they can contact the DATCP Consumer Protection Hotline at (800)-422-7128.

The settlement includes an injunction that requires StubHub to:

Clearly and conspicuously disclose any modification to its refund policies before a consumer agrees to it

Honor those policies when events are canceled

Promptly process refund requests it receives from consumers for the events at issue going forward.

There is also a civil penalty of $433,150 that StubHub can avoid paying if they provide refunds owned to those in Wisconsin and don't violate other terms of the agreement.

Wisconsin was joined by nine other states and the District of Columbia in the agreement.