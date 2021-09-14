Wausau Salvation Army now accepting donations for Afghan refugees

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An "Afghan Family Resettlement" effort is underway, headed by the relief group Team Rubicon.

The Salvation Army in Wausau is one of the donation collection locations.

They're asking for summer and fall clothing that's unbranded and modest for men, women and children.

Besides clothing items, they're looking for baby items, bottled water, and hygiene products.

Major Paul Logan said they will help in any way they can.

"We can just do what we can to serve people and we do whatever we're called to do," said Logan. "If someone has a need, we're doing the best that we can to fulfill what they need."

Volunteers, including many veterans make up Team Rubicon. More information on the effort is available here.

Items donated at the Salvation Army will go to Volk Field and Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army in Wausau located on Callon Street, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.