Vilas Co. fire believed to have been caused by lightning strike

SAINT GERMAIN, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Vilas County Sheriff's Office is asking for people to stay away from the scene of an early morning fire to emergency crews can do their work.

They say the dispatch center received a call after 4:30 Tuesday morning of a structure fire on Birchwood Drive in Saint Germain.

Upon arrival emergency crews found the structure to be fully engulfed.

Multiple fire department responded to the scene and were able to contain the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Although the cause of the fire is under investigation, it is believed to be the result of a lightning strike.

The sheriff's office says they are no reported injuries and the residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire.