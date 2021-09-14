Venezuela names US fugitive to team negotiating with foes

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is seeking to add to a new member to his team negotiating in Mexico with his political opponents — an ally jailed in Cape Verde awaiting extradition to the U.S. on money laundering charges. An announcement on Venezuela’s state television Tuesday said Alex Saab will be incorporated into the government delegation immediately. Saab’s appointment is unlikely to have any immediate impact on his legal troubles. Cape Verde’s Constitutional Court recently rejected Saab’s appeal of an earlier court ruling approving his extradition to the U.S. But the Maduro government’s decision to redouble its embrace of the U.S. fugitive is likely to hang over dialogue efforts that already faced huge obstacles after years of bitter street fighting in Venezuela.