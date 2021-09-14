Stevens Point superintendent to retire at the end of current school year

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Stevens Point Area Public School District has announced that Superintendent Craig Gerlach will retire at the end of the current school year.

The school board accepted his retirement at their meeting Monday.

Gerlach's last day will be June 30, the district has offered to job to Assistant Superintendent Cory Hirsbrunner beginning on July 1 of 2022.

Gerlach started as superintendent in Stevens Point in 2016, after he served in the same capacity since 2013 in the Jefferson School District.

"He has vastly changed the climate and culture of the District securing vital resources to support the educational programs and facilities through facility and operational referendums, brought stakeholders together to create actionable and outcome-based strategic planning, and most notably has focused on implementing solutions to problems focused on preparing each student to be successful throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said School Board President Meg Erler in a statement provided by the district.

In the same statement Gerlach said, “Cory has been instrumental to the success of this District to continue to move forward despite the current challenges." “Her leadership brings a sense of energy and passion to data-driven instruction, innovative programming, growing community partnerships, technology tools for a digital educational reality, and 21st-century skills for students.”

Hirsbrunner said, “I am deeply humbled to have the faith of the School Board to continue to move this District forward for kids and our community.”

Hirsbrunner has been with the district since 2017 where she served as Director of Elementary Education before serving as Assistant Superintendent