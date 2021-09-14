Special Weather Statement issued September 14 at 3:04AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 303 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

New Rome, or 14 miles north of Friendship, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Plainfield around 325 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Coddington, Walker,

Wild Rose, Hancock, Emmons Creek Barrens, Meehan, Port Edwards,

Kellner, Nelsonville and Keene.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.