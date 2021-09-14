Special Weather Statement issued September 14 at 2:49AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 248 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Necedah, or 18 miles northwest of Friendship, moving

northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Necedah, New Rome, Strongs Prairie, Big Flats, Colburn, Finley,

and New Miner.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.