Special Weather Statement issued September 14 at 12:03AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1203 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Harrison, or 7 miles south of Rhinelander, moving northeast at 50

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Rhinelander around 1210 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Headwaters

Wilderness.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.