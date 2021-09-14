Some Chequamegon schools go virtual due to COVID cases

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Several Northwoods schools within the same district are going to fully-virtual learning after an increased number of COVID cases among students.

The Chequamegon Middle, High and Charter schools made the shift to virtual learning Monday, after more than 100 students were out sick the previous Friday.

Those students either tested positive for COVID or were a close contact with someone who had.

The district only has a population of around 713 students.

After guidance from Price County health officials, school officials made the choice to go virtual - saying it could be several weeks before they're able to return to the classroom.

"Everybody's frustrated with it," said District Administrator Ray Schulte. "I think we need to figure out how to get passed this quickly don't want to spend the next seven months dealing with this."

Prior to the outbreak, none of the schools mandated masks, but did enforce social distancing.

The school board plans to meet on September 28th to take stock of where they are with cases, and how to proceed.

Parents for the district's elementary schools have the choice of either in-person or virtual learning.

These closures mark the first schools in the News 9 viewing area to go virtual this school year.