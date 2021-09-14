UPDATE: Stevens Point man found safe

UPDATE: The Silver alert for Phillip Pezewski has been cancelled after he was found safe.

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- A silver alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Stevens Point man who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

According to the alert, Phillip Pezewski left his house on Brilowski Road N between 2 and 3 p.m. Tuesday while his caregiver was at the store. He left in a 1993 Chevrolet K-1500. The truck is two-tone beige and blue with a blue truck bed topper.

He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes and eye glasses. He has a tattoo of "Phil" on one of his shoulders.

Phillip is 5'9", 200 pounds with blue eyes and white hair on the sides of his head.

If you've seen Phillip, please contact the Portage County Sheriff's Office at 715-346-1400.