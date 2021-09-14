Sculpture to be unveiled in Stevens Point to represent Polish Heritage

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The city of Stevens Point will be hosting an event on Saturday at Pfiffner Park to highlight Polish heritage through the unveiling of a new sculpture.

According to the artist and sculpture designer Boleslaw Kochanowski, the sculpture will consist of two large birds, named "For Your Freedom and Ours."

Kochanowski has been in talks with the city about a concept to embody Polish heritage since around 2014, and the final concept that was decided upon will be brought to life during the upcoming event.

"The slogan, "For Your Freedom and Ours," has been used in Poland when they ask other countries you help us and we’ll help you," Kochanowski said. "That came to America also, "For Your Freedom and Ours.”

He said one of the birds will represent America, and the other will represent Poland to signify the bond between the two countries and the ties to the Stevens Point area.

The event will have several notable speakers including the Polish Consulate in Chicago, the President of the Polish National Alliance and the President of the Wisconsin Division of the Polish National Congress.