Schofield mobile home residents speak out against vacate deadline

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Residents in the Schofield "Hidden Lakes Estates" are being asked to leave in less than two months after a judge found the company who owned it didn't renew its license.

While some have moved out, the 60-day notice is causing concern to those who still call it home, partially because of the time of year it expires.

"If they give us until maybe March of 2022 or April when it warms up, fine. Not November. This is Wisconsin, it snows in September," resident Travoi Tuttle said.

Community members say most people rent their mobile homes, and they may not have the means or ability to move them.

One person who asked to remain anonymous is also worried about what this could mean for their family.

"I don't know what I'm going to do if we end up living in a vehicle. And my fiancee, he's elderly and he's got health issues. We're not asking for a free ride by any means," that person said.

Residents say they just want to feel heard.

"It's just a bunch of struggling people who just need a break. Look, give us time. Don't go, 'Hey, get out,'" Tuttle said.

There are a few dozen people that still live in that area, and have until November 8th to find a place to live.