Re-opening of 3 powerhouse Broadway shows signals new dawn

NEW YORK (AP) — We know when it paused. But when did it restart? One of the recurring debates among theater lovers has been what would signify Broadway’s return after the global pandemic shuttered live theater in March 2020. For the producers of three powerhouse shows — “The Lion King,” “Hamilton” and “Wicked” — the answer is Tuesday, when the spiritual anchors of modern Broadway’s success rev their engines again. “The Lion King,” “Hamilton” and “Wicked” all staked out Tuesday to reopen together in early May after then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo picked Sept. 14 for when Broadway could begin welcoming back audiences at full capacity.