Putin and Syria’s Assad hold talks in Moscow on rebel area

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state TV says Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Syria’s Bashar Assad held talks in Moscow on the cooperation between their armies and how to continue operations to gain control of rebel-held areas. Monday’s meeting between the two presidents is the first since they held a summit in the Syrian capital of Damascus in January last year. Russia joined Syria’s 10-year conflict in September 2015, tipping the balance of power in favor of Assad, whose forces now control much of the country. Hundreds of Russian troops are deployed across Syria and they also have a military air base along Syria’s Mediterranean coast.