Police say Marshfield woman stabbed man that attacked her

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Police say that a Spencer man was stabbed after he reportedly attacked a woman.

Marshfield Police says they responded before 11 p.m. Monday to the intersection of St. Joseph Avenue and Blodgett Street for a man that reported he had been stabbed. When police arrived he had a stab wound to his face.

The man was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

After further investigation, the woman told police that the man attacked her and she used the knife to protect herself.

After the man was medically cleared, he was transported to the Wood County Jail. Charges of domestic abuse related battery, strangulation, and bail jumping are being requested for the man through the Wood County District Attorney's Office.