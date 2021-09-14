Peralta expected to start for the Brewers against Tigers

Milwaukee Brewers (89-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (68-76, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (9-4, 2.69 ERA, .97 WHIP, 172 strikeouts) Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-3, 3.60 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +171, Brewers -205; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Milwaukee will play on Tuesday.

The Tigers are 37-36 in home games in 2020. Detroit has slugged .404 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the club with a .455 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Brewers are 49-24 on the road. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Christian Yelich with a mark of .360.

The Tigers won the last meeting 10-7. Derek Holland earned his first victory and Jonathan Schoop went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs for Detroit. Eric Lauer took his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 23 home runs and is slugging .432.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Brewers with 125 hits and has 81 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Matt Manning: (knee), Joe Jimenez: (covid-19), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: (illness), Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.