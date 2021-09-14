NYC’s Eric Adams runs for mayor as the outsider’s insider

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Adams won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary by striking a personal balance on policing and racial injustice. As a former NYPD police captain, he could talk tough on crime. But he also cited his record as a leading voice for reform within the department. Now, he’s campaigning in the general election on a promise to bring a similar balance to citywide governance. In recent speeches, he’s promised to bring a pro-business approach to City Hall. But Adams likes to complicate his moderate image, calling himself a proud “left-wing” Democrat in an interview with The Associated Press. Adams faces Republican Curtis Sliwa in the November general election.