North Central Health Care to vacate one of it’s “supported” apartment buildings

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Just over a dozen residents of one apartment building are looking for a new home.

They're living at a building on Forest Street where they receive 24/7 support from North Central Health Care, while living and paying rent in their own apartment setting.

Newsletters from NCHC dating back to March 12th of this year show the Forest Street facility has struggled with bed bugs, but officials claim that's not why they're vacating.

In a statement, spokesperson Jessica Meadows says, "Based on low census and low admissions to this particular location and the fiscal impacts of this, NCHC decided to end the single leased apartment we have with the location where employees work out of to provide supports."

They plan to vacate by October 31. The spokesperson said they are helping clients find new residences and will continue to provide support.