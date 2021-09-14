Myanmar court moves venue for secrets trial of Australian

BANGKOK (AP) — Lawyers say a court in Myanmar has agreed to change the venue for the trial of an Australian economist and adviser to ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on charges of violating the nation’s official secrets law. Sean Turnell was charged along with Suu Kyi and three former Cabinet ministers under the law in March, a month after the military ousted Suu Kyi’s elected government and seized power. One of Suu Kyi’s lawyers says the decision by the country’s Supreme Court will move the trial from Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city where Turnell was arrested, to the capital, Naypyitaw. That will consolidate most of the legal cases against Suu Kyi in a single location.