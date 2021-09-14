Merkel urges western Balkans to focus on EU membership

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — In her last trip in the western Balkans as a German chancellor, Angela Merkel visited Albania to urge the leaders of six western Balkan nations gathered there to strengthen their regional cooperation in their strive for European Union membership. The western Balkan states are at different stages on their EU membership path. Their progress in integration has been delayed recently due to the bloc’s stalled interest in enlargement. Merkel said Europe should keep its word and not come up with new conditions that cause disappointment and open up space for other alliances. Russia and China have also been courting the region, which she said is of geostrategic interest to Germany and Europe.