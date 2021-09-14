Marilyn Manson’s lawyer: Accuser consented to bodily fluids

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An attorney for Marilyn Manson says a videographer who accuses the musical artist of spitting and blowing his nose on her during a concert in New Hampshire consented to being exposed to bodily fluids. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the alleged altercation in August 2019. In court documents made public Tuesday, attorney Kent Barker argues that Manson’s concerts have included shocking antics for years and that the videographer consented to exposing herself to sweat, saliva and phlegm.