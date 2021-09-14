Lumberjacks hire new head coach

WAUSAU, WIS. (WOAW) -- The Lumberjacks baseball team is getting a new head coach, ahead of the 2022 season. Wausau East announced Wednesday, Jon Winter will be stepping into the role.

Winter, who is a career and technical education coordinator with the school, is also an alumni. Before joining the educational field, Winter madea career out of baseball. He played collegiately, then earned a free agent contract with the Tampa Bay Rays. Winter then moved to the front office, working as an associate scout for the Atlanta Braves from 2001-2008.

In the schools press release, Winter said, "“As a former player and coach at Wausau East, I’m excited and honored to lead the baseball program that coach Steve Heinrich built over his 31 year career." “We

have a strong baseball community in Wausau and a growing youth program at East and I look

forward to working with all the current and future East players and families.”