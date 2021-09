Outagamie Co. (WAOW/WBAY) -- The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office encountered some loose zebras Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post, the zebras could be seen running in the Seymour area.

News 9's ABC affiliate in Green Bay, WBAY, says the striped duo were rounded up by the owners about 40 minutes after going loose.

They say officials have reached out to the DNR to see if any violations have been broken.