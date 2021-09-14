Ladder safety reminders before leaves begin to fall

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The leaves will soon begin to collect in gutter lines across central Wisconsin as the temperatures gradually change during the fall season.

Cleaning out a gutter line can be a hassle, and ladders are usually an aid to make it a bit easier.

However, according to Stevens Point Fire Department Firefighter Paramedic Shane Westphal, the National Safety Council said over 30,000 people are injured each year in the U.S. as a result of falls involving ladders.

Westphal said to avoid becoming a statistic, it's important to first inspect the ladder used for any defects to ensure each part is working.

For extension ladders, dogs needs to be properly hooking the rungs of a ladder as well as making sure the ladder is the correct height. Having one too short or too tall can make it easier to have an injury as the outcome.

"If you’re using an extension ladder for example, for every four feet of height you are raising it, it should be one foot from the wall or item you are raising it against,” Westphal said. "An extension ladder should be able to extend at least a minimum of three feet beyond the roof line."

Westphal also encourages a solid base to position a ladder on, as well as never reaching too far to the left, rear, or right while on a ladder, which leads to a majority of falls from ladders.

It's also important to maintain at least three points of contact at all times.