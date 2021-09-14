Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.” The actor posted an update on his website on Monday sharing his good news. He says his tumor shrank from 12 inches down to the size of a marble. But he says he and his wife Susan Geston were infected with COVID-19 while he was undergoing chemotherapy. Bridges says he spent five weeks hospitalized and was “getting close to the Pearly Gates” at one point because his immune system was shot. He finally got off oxygen and was able to dance at his daughter Hayley’s wedding.