Health departments look to put COVID funds to good use

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Area health departments are looking forward to their share of a $58.4 million payment from Madison.

Governor Tony Evers announced that extra funding on Monday, going to county-level health departments.

It's still unknown how much money each department will get, but the funding will be able to help in several areas.

"It's going to be money to help us give our community good COVID-19 response. So that includes contact tracing, data management, outreach, vaccination efforts, these are all things that we need funding and support to be able to provide to Marathon County citizens," said Aaron Ruff, Public Information Officer for the Marathon County Health Department.

Health officials also say they plan on putting every dollar to good use, once they get it in the next few weeks.