Former Brewer Ryan Braun retires from baseball

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- Former Brewer Ryan Braun has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

The Milwaukee Brewers tweeted out a video of Braun on Tuesday in which he said 'thank you'.

Today, more than 14 years after I first took the field as a Milwaukee Brewer, I’ve decided to retire. While it’s impossible to summarize my emotions, what I feel most is one, simple thing – gratitude.



I just wanted to take a moment to say ‘thank you’.



– Ryan Braun pic.twitter.com/pQxuW9qk1z — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 14, 2021

Braun was drafted in the first round of the 2005 MLB June Amateur Draft. He made his debut with the Brewers during the 2007 where he went on to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award for that season.

He won the National League MVP Award after the 2011 season finishing with a .332 batting average, 33 homeruns and 111 RBI.

Braun played all 14 years with the Brewers finishing with a career .296 batting average, 352 homeruns, 1963 hits, and 1154 RBI.