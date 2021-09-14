Fantastic Wednesday, unsettled for the end of the week

High pressure building in from Minnesota will clear the skies off Tuesday night giving us some classic early fall Wisconsin weather. Lows will range from the upper 30s north to the upper 40s south. Light northwest winds are expected. Do be alert for scattered for later in the night. We will have a fantastic Wednesday with blue skies most of the day. Highs will warm to the low to mid 70s. Winds will be from the west at 5-10 mph, becoming south later in the day.

Thursday should be partly sunny and a bit breezy. Lows will be around 50 with highs in the upper 70s. A front sliding in from the west could bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon off and on through Friday. Otherwise, it looks variably cloudy Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s (still above normal).

That cold front will still be stalled over our area Saturday morning providing a chance of scattered showers. Then it should lift north of our area by late Saturday as a warm front, possibly allowing for partial sunshine. Highs could vary from the low 70s north to the low 80s south. It will be a touch muggy.

It looks partly cloudy and rather warm and muggy Sunday and Monday with a strong southwest wind flow into Wisconsin. High temperatures could soar to the middle 80s! That is about 15 degrees above normal. The lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The next cold front is projected to approach from the west next Tuesday giving us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs could still reach the upper 70s to near 80. Rain would likely end Wednesday morning the 22nd. It could be windy and much cooler though.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 14-September 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1970 - The temperature at Fremont, OR, dipped to 2 above zero to equal the state record for September set on the 24th in 1926. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Barrow, AK, received 5.1 inches of snow, a record for September. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)

1988 - Hurricane Gilbert made the first of its two landfalls on Mexico, producing 170 mph winds at Cozumel. (The Weather Channel)