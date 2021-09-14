DNR gives deer hunting safety tips ahead of upcoming season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Deer hunting season is starting this weekend in Wisconsin, but only for archers and crossbow hunters.

The DNR is reminding hunters to treat every bow like it's loaded and always point it in a safe direction, especially for beginners.

The DNR's Deer Program Specialist, Jeff Pritzl, says it's also important for those on elevated surfaces to be careful, and check if your stand is structurally sound.

"One of our bigger annual safety concerns now is tree stand accidents with people falling out of an elevated stand so taking precautions when hunting from an elevated position is really important," Pritzl said.

The archery and crossbow seasons run statewide through January 9 and in select areas, through January 31.